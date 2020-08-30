Barclays PLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,907. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

