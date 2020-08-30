Barclays PLC Acquires 29,750 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,236. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.