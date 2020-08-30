Barclays PLC Acquires 431,973 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 522.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,511,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $21,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,397,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 950,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

