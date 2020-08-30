Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

CTLT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 526,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $91.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

