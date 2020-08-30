Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Blueprint Medicines worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 248,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

