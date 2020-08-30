Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 212,027 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Plains GP worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.48. 2,215,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,065. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.