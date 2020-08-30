Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,374 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,861,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,210,000 after buying an additional 443,174 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,886,000 after buying an additional 205,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $6,985,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 293,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

