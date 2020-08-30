Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of El Paso Electric worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 5.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

EE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

