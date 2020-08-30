Barclays PLC Buys 16,824 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Qualys worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,225,856. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.07. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

