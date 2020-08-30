Barclays PLC Buys 52,133 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4,312.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,457. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

