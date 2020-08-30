Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,585. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.06. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

