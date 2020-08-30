Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of GDS worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 2,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 377,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,826. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

