Barclays PLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of eHealth worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,909.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,144,000 after buying an additional 689,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,851 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $11,830,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 and sold 41,444 shares worth $5,024,519. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EHTH traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. 1,429,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,833. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.