Barclays PLC Has $7.44 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 77.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,863,000 after buying an additional 647,903 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 710,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,260. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.