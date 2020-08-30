Barclays PLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 91.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,764. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.