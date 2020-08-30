Barclays PLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 296,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

