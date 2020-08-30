Barclays PLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 578,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

