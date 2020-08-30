Barclays PLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransUnion by 264.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,897,000 after purchasing an additional 576,896 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $23,911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,812,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,957,000 after purchasing an additional 295,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,360,000 after buying an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

TRU stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. 758,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,963. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

