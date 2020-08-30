Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.67% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 106,957 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 57.2% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of ESPR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 462,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,361. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

