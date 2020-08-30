Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617,602 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 926,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 106,076 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,553,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $17,293,500.00.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 819,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.