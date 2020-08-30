Barclays PLC Raises Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of bluebird bio worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 484,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,941 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

