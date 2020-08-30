Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Meritage Homes worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 218.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,385. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,522,298.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,271,569 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

