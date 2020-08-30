Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.00. 559,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,311. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

