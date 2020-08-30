Barclays PLC Sells 124,770 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.38. 880,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,336. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

