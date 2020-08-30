Barclays PLC Sells 34,900 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,374 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.38% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 950,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 10,438,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

