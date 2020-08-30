Barclays PLC Sells 81,956 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,956 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382,909 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,585. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $221,575.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 365,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,394.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,443 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.