Beacon (BECN) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Beacon has a market cap of $7,594.27 and $34.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00482452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010364 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002640 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

