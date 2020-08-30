Beam 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.16 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Beam has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 69,301,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

