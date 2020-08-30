Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $504.48

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.48 and traded as high as $519.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $519.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

