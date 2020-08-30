BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Position Lifted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

