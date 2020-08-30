Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.46. 810,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,705. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average of $298.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

