Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,849.35

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $15,849.35 and approximately $40,566.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00482452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010364 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002640 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.