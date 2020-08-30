BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in BP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,060,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BP by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,226,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 462,830 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,847,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

