Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $118.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.80.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

BFAM opened at $135.99 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

