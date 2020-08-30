Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 55,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $950,950.00. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,845. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

