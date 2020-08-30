Brokerages Set Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Target Price at $284.87

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.87.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE APD opened at $296.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

