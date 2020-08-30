Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Target Price at $11.80

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

AVID opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,520,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,062. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

