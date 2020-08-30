Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $44.71

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,389. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,755 shares of company stock valued at $574,168. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

