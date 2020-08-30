Brokerages Set HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Target Price at $41.56

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $40.40 on Thursday. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

