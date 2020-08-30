Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $56.13

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $381,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,433.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,000.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.