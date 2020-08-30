Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) PT at C$13.97

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.97.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $712.63 million and a P/E ratio of -163.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -1,354.35%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

