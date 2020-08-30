Brokerages Set SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Target Price at $51.50

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SINA by 83.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 782,454 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,623,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after buying an additional 593,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SINA by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the second quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 853,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. SINA has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

