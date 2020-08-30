Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.69% of Bunge worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 67.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 74,882 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 591.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Bunge stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.