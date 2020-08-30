California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 18,247 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $31,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,522,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 197,004 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

