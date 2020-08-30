California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 46,110 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,110 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Elanco Animal Health worth $31,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after buying an additional 280,982 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Argus lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

