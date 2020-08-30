California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Billion Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,371,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

