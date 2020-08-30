California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 191,094 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 191,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,460,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

