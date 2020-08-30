Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Campbell Soup worth $95,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.