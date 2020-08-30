Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Trevena by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

