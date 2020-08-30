Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after buying an additional 327,288 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after buying an additional 314,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.13. 3,562,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

